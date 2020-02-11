Delhi Assembly elections 2020 results | AAP footprint strong across all 7 LS seats

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday managed to hold its ground in all the seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital despite facing stiff competition from the BJP in the 2020 Delhi assembly polls.

As per the early trends, the AAP was leading in 54 seats while the BJP was leading on 15 seats and the Congress on one seat in the national capital.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi polls were held on February 8 and over 62.59% turnout was recorded.

According to the early trends, the AAP was leading on 8 seats in the Chandani Chowk Lok Sabha area, while the BJP and the Congress managed to gain its ground on one seat each.

Even in east Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the AAP was leading on over seven assembly seats, while the BJP was leading on three seats.

Similarly, the AAP is also the front runner from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat taking lead in seven, while the BJP is leading on three seats.

The BJP also gained ground in the south Delhi and the northeast Delhi as the party was leading on two seats each in both the Lok Sabha constituencies, while the AAP is leading on seven seats, each in both the parliamentary constituencies respectively.

In West Delhi, the BJP got its foothold in over 3 seats while the AAP was leading in 6 seats. The AAP also managed a lead on nine seats from the northwest Lok Sabha seats while the BJP managed lead on one seat.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who contested from New Delhi assembly seat was leading by over 2,000 votes to BJP’s Sunil Yadav, while Deputy Chief Minister and AAP’s Manish Sisodia was leading by over 100 votes to BJP’s Ravi Negi from Patparganj assembly constituency.

In Greater Kailash assembly seat, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj was leading by over 1,500 votes to BJP’s Shikha Roy.

From Rajendra Nagar assembly seat, AAP’s Raghav Chadha was also leading by over 2200 votes to BJP’s Sardar R.P. Singh.

In 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats.

The Congress which ruled the city for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 scored a nil in the 2015 elections and the BJP managed to win three seats.