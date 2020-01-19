Delhi Assembly elections 2020: ‘Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card’ promises ‘pollution free’ city

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched the ‘Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card’, a 10-point shorter election manifesto of the party. A detailed manifesto will be released after January 26.

The card promises to make Delhi “pollution free” and has fixed an aim to reduce air pollution by three times. It also promises to introduce “mohalla marshals” for women’s safety.

The card also promises 11,000 buses and to increase Metro train lines to over 500 km.

“This is my guarantee to people of Delhi for the next five years. The manifesto will be launched later and it will have more things specific for students, teachers among others. This will be for everyone,” he said.

“Opposition is saying many of our schemes will be only till March 31, so this is our guarantee that these schemes will continue for the next five years,” he added. “24 hour electricity will continue. 200 units of free electricity will continue,” he said.