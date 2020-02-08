Delhi Assembly elections 2020 | Exit polls predict easy win for AAP

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The exit polls predicted little improvement in the fortunes of the Congress which could not bag any seat in the 2015 polls.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.