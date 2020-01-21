Delhi 2020

Delhi Assembly elections 2020: BJP youth wing leader Sunil Yadav to contest against Arvind Kejriwal

BJP declares ten more candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the head of its state youth wing Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr.Yadav, president, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Delhi, was on a list of 10 candidates to be fielded by the BJP on as many seats for the upcoming Assembly elections. Mr. Yadav, according to the list, will contest from New Delhi — Mr. Kejriwal’s home turf.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga was also among the candidates chosen; he will be fielded from Hari Nagar in West Delhi.

Sumanlata Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Ramesh Khanna from Rajouri Garden, Manish Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli, Dharamvir Singh from Kalkaji, Dr. Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar and Sanjay Goel from Shahdara were the other candidates declared.

