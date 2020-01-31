Delhi Assembly elections | 10,000 ‘green buses’, 200 new schools promised in BJP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its “Sankalp Patra” or manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections here on Friday.

In addition to promising 10,000 ‘Green Buses’, free electric scooties for young women, the party also resolved to “allow” the continuance of the flagship power and water subsidies implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi government.

“These subsidies will benefit the people of Delhi more since these (subsidies) will be in place for 60 months and implemented in a better manner”, the manifesto stated.

The party also promised 200 new schools with new buildings, ten new colleges, employment to the next of kin of those whose earning members died during the 1984 Sikh riots and increasing the pension of the widows of such victims from ₹2500 to ₹3500.

The party also promised cash gifts of ₹51,000 as “special gifts” to widows for the marriage of their daughters in addition to “quality flour” at the rate of ₹2 per kilogram to the poor.