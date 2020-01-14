Delhi 2020

Delhi Assembly election: AAP releases full list of 70 candidates

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The list of candidates was approved by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP.

The AAP on January 14 released the full list of candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly election.

The list of candidates was approved by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP which met on Tuesday evening.

AAP Lok Sabha candidates Atishi, Dilip Pandey, and Raghav Chadha got party tickets. All seven ministers got tickets.

People who newly joined the party Ram Singh Netaji, Vinay Mishra, and Shoaib Iqbal also got tickets.

Mr. Sisodia said the Committee has approved names of all 70 candidates for the polls.

“The existing MLAs will contest elections on 46 seats in place of 15 existing MLAs and 9 new MLAs on vacant seats. There are 8 women among them. In 2015, there were six women,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Soon after the announcement, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “Best wishes to all. Don’t be complacent. Work v hard. People have lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless.”

(with PTI inputs)

