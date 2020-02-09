Delhi 2020| Final turnout was 62.59%, says Election Commission

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59%, senior Election Commission officials said on Sunday.
Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.
“The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59%,” a senior official in the Delhi CEO’s office said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier slammed the EC for the delay in releasing the final voter turnout figures even as polling ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47%.
Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.
