CM launches ‘Guarantee Card’

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched “Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card”, a 10-point shorter version of the election manifesto of the party ahead of the State Assembly polls, scheduled on February 8.

“This is not a manifesto. It is much more than that. This guarantee card and the 10 promises listed in it will touch the lives of all the people of Delhi. A detailed manifesto will be released in the coming 7-10 days,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The “Guarantee Card” promises to make Delhi “pollution-free” and has fixed an aim to reduce the pollution by three times and also plant two crore trees across the city. It has promised to introduce “mohalla marshals” for women’s safety.

It promises to launch 11,000 new buses and increase Metro train lines to over 500 km.

Existing services

Mr. Kejriwal said existing services and subsidies in these sectors will continue for the next five years. “Opposition parties are spreading rumours that these services will be terminated by March 2020 after the elections. This is a lie. The manifesto will have a detailed set of promises addressing the issues of specific groups like advocates, teachers, students, and workers, etc separately. Those promises also will be implemented effectively in the coming five years as we fulfilled our 70 promises made five years ago,” he added.

The other major points of the card include best education in the whole country, cheap, accessible and better healthcare, clean and beautiful Delhi, and basic infrastructure in unauthorised colonies. It also promises pukka houses for all slum dwellers in the same area, largest and cheap transportation, and piped water in every house.

“Children born in Delhi will get quality education till graduation. We have stopped the arbitrary fee hike in private schools and will continue to facilitate the students with loans for graduation courses. We will build new schools wherever required. We will create a world-class education system for every child here. This, I take as our government’s responsibility,” he said. He said party leaders and workers will be visiting 35 lakh households to give them a list of key promises. The party said the Chief Minister will hold town hall meetings and public interactions, which will focus on the “Guarantee Card” between January 23 and 30.

Why a shorter version?

Ahead of the 2015 Assembly election, AAP had come out with a 70-point manifesto with Delhi Janlokpal Bill, Swaraj Bill, Full Statehood for Delhi, electricity bills to be reduced by half, and CAG audit of power discoms, as the top five promises.

The manifesto was 12-pages long.

“We have released a concise list of promises first as this is something to which people can connect easily and also our candidates can start campaigning with it,” a party leader said.

The manifesto to be released after January 26 will have finer details of the “Guarantee Card” and more new promises but it would not be distributed to every household, said party leaders.