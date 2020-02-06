BSP candidate attacked in Delhi, receives minor injuries

Delhi legislator and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma, who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was allegedly attacked with batons by three unidentified persons in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Mr. Sharma, who is the legislator from Badarpur and is seeking re-election to the Delhi Assembly as a BSP candidate, received minor injuries.

“The attack on Narayan Dutt Sharma is condemnable and shameful,” BSP chief Mayawati said on Twitter.

The incident took place at around 1 a.m. when he was returning to his home in Badarpur after a party meeting. Three men stopped his car and beat him up, a senior police official said.

The three accused are yet to be caught, he added.