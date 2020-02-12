BJP blames Congress for AAP triumph

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday blamed the transfer of votes from the Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for his party’s crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly election.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won a third consecutive term by securing 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The BJP managed to win just eight seats.

Mr. Patil said, “Entire Delhi was in the hands of the Congress when its senior leader Sheila Dikshit was in command. However, just four days before polling, the Congress shifted its votes to the AAP to isolate the BJP.”

Though the Congress and the AAP had contested the polls separately, Mr. Patil said continuous efforts were being made across the country to “isolate the BJP”.

He said the people of the country had seen how the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress had joined hands to form the government in Maharashtra, and the Congress had adopted similar tactics in Delhi.

Mr. Patil said, “We always get 33% votes in Delhi, and our vote-share will rise once the full results are out.” Meanwhile, the Sena said the BJP enjoyed “limited success” in its efforts to “polarise” votes.