BJP ally LJP to contest in Delhi Assembly polls

The BJP’s ally Lok Janshakti Party announced on Tuesday that it would contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. This is the second instance, after the Jharkhand Assembly elections, when the party had broken away from their allies to contest solo.

The party released the first list of 15 candidates. Its leader and in-charge for the Delhi polls Kali Pandey said his party’s alliance with the BJP was confined to Bihar and it was for the saffron party to decide if it wanted a tie-up in the national capital as well.

“It is for the bigger partner in alliance to take a call about any tie-up. We have seen what happened in Jharkhand,” he told reporters referring to the BJP’s loss. In Jharkhand, the LJP demanded at least seven seats which the BJP refused to concede. The BJP fought the polls on its own after it failed to finalise an alliance with its partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Delhi LJP president Vinod Nagar said the party would fight the polls with all its might.

The other Bihar party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, is also planning to contest in Delhi in alliance with the Congress. However, it said if the Congress does not concede seven to eight seats, it will contest all alone.