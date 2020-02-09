Delhi 2020

‘Absolutely shocking’, says Kejriwal as EC yet to release final voter turnout figure

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference in New Delhi.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference in New Delhi.  

more-in

The voting in the national capital to elect a new government ended on Saturday.

With the Election Commission yet to come out with the final voting percentage of Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the delay was “absolutely shocking” and wondered why the poll panel was not releasing the figure several hours after polling got over.

“Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The last voting percentage given by the commission on Saturday night was 61.46%. The voting in the national capital to elect a new government ended on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that this is perhaps the first time in the country’s history that the Election Commission is not ready to release voter turnout data.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi Delhi 2020
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 5:06:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/absolutely-shocking-says-kejriwal-as-ec-yet-to-release-final-voter-turnout-figure/article30775877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY