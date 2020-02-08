AAP, BJP locked in a war of words

As the people of Delhi stepped out of their homes to vote on Saturday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari sparred on Twitter over the Chief Minister’s temple visit.

Mr. Tiwari first stated that Mr. Kejriwal “insulted” the Hindu religion. The AAP chief hit back, saying god belongs to everyone and may god bless everyone, including those of the BJP.

“Look at the truth of the Hanuman devotee Kejriwal... The garlands of flowers were offered to Baba with the hands with which he removed his shoes! You insult Hinduism, Arvind Kejriwal,” Mr. Tiwari said in a tweet of a video, in which Mr. Kejriwal is seen entering a temple.

“Ever since I read Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, people from BJP have been constantly mocking me. Yesterday I went to the Hanuman temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled by me going there. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to everyone. May God bless everyone, even people from BJP,” Mr. Kejriwal said in response.

Hitting out at the BJP, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “The BJP considers Arvind Kejriwal an untouchable. Manoj Tiwari has said ‘Kejriwal defiled Bajrangbali by worshiping Hanuman ji.’ Why so much hatred? I appeal to the people of Delhi to give a reply to the BJP, which considers your son an untouchable.”

Also, Mr. Kejriwal and Union Minister Smriti Irani got into a war of words on Twitter over his tweet urging women to discuss with men about the right person to vote for in the election.

On Saturday morning, Mr. Kejriwal said in another tweet, “You must go to vote. Special appeal to all women — Just like you take the responsibility of the house, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is on your shoulders. All women must go to vote and also take the men of your house along. Make sure to consult with men, who will be the right person to vote for.”

Terming the AAP chief “anti-women”, Ms. Irani said in a tweet: “You don’t consider women capable enough that they can themselves decide whom to vote for?” Replying to it, the AAP chief said the women in Delhi had decided whom to vote for and they had also decided for their families.