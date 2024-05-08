ADVERTISEMENT

Convinced about strong people’s support for NDA in Andhra Pradesh, says Narendra Modi  

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:29 am IST

Published - May 08, 2024 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Roadshow in Vijayawada memorable, the Prime Minister posts on ‘X’; it is his fifth election campaign in Andhra Pradesh in over 50 days

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan during a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Describing his roadshow in Vijayawada on May 8 (Wednesday) as “memorable”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was convinced about the strong people’s support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister took part in the roadshow with Telugu Desam Party TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. 

“After travelling across Andhra Pradesh over the last few days, I am convinced that people are voting for the NDA in large numbers. Women and young voters are propelling this surge in support,” he said posted on social media platform ‘X’ after the roadshow.  

ADVERTISEMENT

As Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans filled the air on a jam-packed M.G. Road here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his much-awaited roadshow as part of the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance’s election campaign May 8 (Wednesday) evening. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Flanked by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP preident Pawan Kalyan on a flower-bedecked vehicle, Mr. Modi went on waving to the crowds that gathered on both sides of the nearly 1.5 km-long arterial road even as campaign songs played out on loudspeakers. 

Cadres and supporters of the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance waving party flags during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The event began at 7 p.m. amidst a tight security cordon and a group of women draped in saffron saris and holding placards carrying photos of Mr. Modi marched ahead of the convoy. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, several placards sporting the “Abki Baar 400 Paar” slogan greeted the Prime Minister as the vehicle moved slowly under close watch by thousands of police personnel including armed guards.The road was heavily barricaded for security reasons. 

The roadshow was the fifth election campaign in Andhra Pradesh in which Mr. Modi took part in just over 50 days, the first being the public meeting he addressed at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17. 

He was in Anakapalli and Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituencies on May 6 and in Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency before flying down to Vijayawada around 6 p.m. on May 8. 

Andhra Pradesh is going to simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and the Assembly in the fourth phase on May 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US