Congress writes to EC over Rahul Gandhi’s flight delay, demands level playing field

Published - November 15, 2024 07:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Gandhi’s chopper was not allowed to take off from Jharkhand due to a ‘no-fly zone’ declaration in place for the PM’s flight

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The airspace lockdown in Jharkhand, put in place to accommodate the Prime Minister’s flight, evoked a strong reaction from the Congress as it delayed Rahul Gandhi’s flight.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India (EC), Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh urged the poll panel to ensure a level playing field.

Mr. Gandhi, who had addressed a public rally in Jharkhand’s Godda, was stuck for over an hour. His helicopter was not allowed to take off because a “no-fly zone” was declared as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to fly out of the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand after a programme in Jamui, Bihar.

Mr. Gandhi’s flight was further delayed as the Prime Minister’s aircraft had developed a technical snag.

“In fact, due to the said delay, all subsequent programmes of Shri Rahul Gandhi (for which prior permission had been secured) is now either being delayed or cancelled,” Mr. Ramesh said in his letter.

Urging the poll panel to ensure that the “level playing field is not disrupted”, Mr. Ramesh added, “If such a situation is allowed to prevail, then the ruling regime and its leaders can always take undue advantage of such protocols and limit the election campaign of opposition leaders.”

In a separate post on X, general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said that the nearly two-hour delay “reeks of the BJP’s intention to deny the Congress a level playing field in these elections”.

“This mistreatment took place on Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda Ji’s jayanti, when Rahul Ji is in his birthplace Jharkhand to commemorate his contributions towards Adivasi rights,” he said, adding, “The Modi government is so brazen that it will resort to such petty tactics to stop Rahul Ji, who has for decades spoken for Adivasi empowerment and protecting the Constitution at all costs.”

