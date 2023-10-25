Congress State units will decide seat sharing with others: Kharge

October 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State units of the Congress party will take their own decisions on seat sharing with regional parties for the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday, adding that seat sharing discussions for the Lok Sabha polls are yet to happen.

“Decision on seat sharing with parties in the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh is left to local Congress units of the respective States,” Mr. Kharge told journalists in Kalaburagi. “Local Congress leaders will decide whether or not to go with INDIA alliance parties in their respective States depending on the parties’ performances in the last Assembly elections. Since the focus at present is on the Assembly Elections of the five States, the discussions on seat sharing among parties in the INDIA bloc for Lok Sabha elections has not come to the fore,” he added.

‘Anti-BJP wave”

Confident of winning the Assembly elections in all five States, the Congress veteran said that an anti-BJP wave was sweeping across the country as the BJP had not delivered on its promises.

“BJP has failed to fulfil its promises made during its campaigns for previous elections. People are disappointed with the BJP rule,” Mr. Kharge said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going everywhere and trying to convince the people. He is asking people to vote for BJP considering him and not the candidates contesting the elections or the Chief Minister candidate in the State. Will Mr. Modi become Chief Minister of a State if BJP is voted to power? People know who will actually work for them and who will not and exercise their franchises accordingly,” he added.

The Congress chief alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was misusing its power to suppress its critics and the Opposition, by getting its agencies — such as the Income Tax (IT) Department — to conduct raids against its opponents.

“BJP government at the Centre threatening the Opposition parties with IT raids is not a new thing. People know it. They are now not afraid of such threats. They are now supporting Congress, challenging such threats,” he said.

