Congress releases list of candidates for 3 Lok Sabha, 11 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

April 25, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central Election Committee of the Congress on Wednesday released a list of candidates for three Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly constituencies in the State.

The party’s nominees for Lok Sabha seats include Korlapati Brahmananda Rao Naidu (K.B.R. Naidu) from Narsapuram, S.K. Basheed (Rajampet) and M. Jagapathi from Chittoor (SC).

Aadi Narayana Jammu has been nominated in place of Tummaganti Surinaidu for Cheepurupalle Assembly seat, Gedela Tirupati (Srungavarapukota), Ponugupati Nancharayya (in place of Sunkara Padmasree) from Vijayawada East, Chandu Sambasivudu (in place of S.K. Basheed) from Tenali, Ganta Anji Babu (Bapatla), Chandra Paul Chukka (Sattenapalle), Pasumarthi Sudhakar (in place of Sripathi Sateesh) from Kondapi (SC), Syed Javeed Anwar (in place of Shaik Saida) from Markapuram, Shaik Jilani Basha (Kurnool), Marumulla Khasim Vali (Yemmiganur) and P. S. Murli Krishna Raju (Mantralyam).

