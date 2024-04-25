GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress releases list of candidates for 3 Lok Sabha, 11 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

The party’s nominees for Lok Sabha seats include Korlapati Brahmananda Rao Naidu (K.B.R. Naidu) from Narsapuram, S.K. Basheed (Rajampet) and M. Jagapathi from Chittoor (SC).

April 25, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A Congress party supporter waves their flag during a roadshow

A Congress party supporter waves their flag during a roadshow | Photo Credit: AFP

The Central Election Committee of the Congress on Wednesday released a list of candidates for three Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Also read: Congress declares candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in A.P.

The party’s nominees for Lok Sabha seats include Korlapati Brahmananda Rao Naidu (K.B.R. Naidu) from Narsapuram, S.K. Basheed (Rajampet) and M. Jagapathi from Chittoor (SC).

Aadi Narayana Jammu has been nominated in place of Tummaganti Surinaidu for Cheepurupalle Assembly seat, Gedela Tirupati (Srungavarapukota), Ponugupati Nancharayya (in place of Sunkara Padmasree) from Vijayawada East, Chandu Sambasivudu (in place of S.K. Basheed) from Tenali, Ganta Anji Babu (Bapatla), Chandra Paul Chukka (Sattenapalle), Pasumarthi Sudhakar (in place of Sripathi Sateesh) from Kondapi (SC), Syed Javeed Anwar (in place of Shaik Saida) from Markapuram, Shaik Jilani Basha (Kurnool), Marumulla Khasim Vali (Yemmiganur) and P. S. Murli Krishna Raju (Mantralyam).

