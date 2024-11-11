BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand focuses solely on communal polarisation, says Congress

The BJP’s campaign for the Jharkhand Assembly election is solely focused on communal polarisation, the Congress said on Monday (November 11, 2024). It was an indictment of the Modi government’s performance as the BJP was forced seek votes on religious polarisation after 10 years in power, it said.

The Congress’ charge comes a day after party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding regarding “false and misleading videos” posted by the BJP’s Jharkhand unit on its official social media handles

On Monday, in a post on X, Mr. Ramesh said the people of Jharkhand would vote decisively for “continuity, communal harmony, social justice, and self-dignity”.

Seven guarantees

He said the campaign of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Jharkhand was centred around its government’s achievements in the last five years and its seven guarantees – from enhanced food rations to honorariums for women and new degree colleges in each block.

“We are focused on our governance and our vision for a just, inclusive, and prosperous Jharkhand,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding,“ the BJP’s campaign is devoid of issues and focused solely on communal polarisation.”

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfil the promises he made to the State over the past 10 years. “Worse, he has denied Jharkhand almost ₹1.4 lakh crore, which is legitimately due to the State on account of coal royalty,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

The Congress leader added that the people of Jharkhand would reject the “wholly negative and disgusting campaign of the BJP”.

Separately, Lok Sabha member Sasikanth Senthil led a delegation to the EC on Monday, in which the team raised objections about some of the BJP’s digital campaigns in Jharkhand as well as Maharashtra, apart from six other complaints with regard to the Assembly elections and bypolls.

