 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand focuses solely on communal polarisation, says Congress

‘We are focused on our governance and our vision for a just, inclusive, and prosperous Jharkhand’

Updated - November 11, 2024 09:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi: Congress leader Sasikanth Senthil with party delegates addresses a press conference after meeting the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi, on November 11, 2024.

New Delhi: Congress leader Sasikanth Senthil with party delegates addresses a press conference after meeting the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi, on November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP’s campaign for the Jharkhand Assembly election is solely focused on communal polarisation, the Congress said on Monday (November 11, 2024). It was an indictment of the Modi government’s performance as the BJP was forced seek votes on religious polarisation after 10 years in power, it said.

The Congress’ charge comes a day after party general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding regarding “false and misleading videos” posted by the BJP’s Jharkhand unit on its official social media handles

Also read | West Bengal bypolls: EC show cause to State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for remarks against national emblem

On Monday, in a post on X, Mr. Ramesh said the people of Jharkhand would vote decisively for “continuity, communal harmony, social justice, and self-dignity”.

Seven guarantees

He said the campaign of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Jharkhand was centred around its government’s achievements in the last five years and its seven guarantees – from enhanced food rations to honorariums for women and new degree colleges in each block.

“We are focused on our governance and our vision for a just, inclusive, and prosperous Jharkhand,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding,“ the BJP’s campaign is devoid of issues and focused solely on communal polarisation.”

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to fulfil the promises he made to the State over the past 10 years. “Worse, he has denied Jharkhand almost ₹1.4 lakh crore, which is legitimately due to the State on account of coal royalty,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

Congress files complaint with EC against BJP advertisement in Jharkhand

The Congress leader added that the people of Jharkhand would reject the “wholly negative and disgusting campaign of the BJP”.

Separately, Lok Sabha member Sasikanth Senthil led a delegation to the EC on Monday, in which the team raised objections about some of the BJP’s digital campaigns in Jharkhand as well as Maharashtra, apart from six other complaints with regard to the Assembly elections and bypolls.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.