Congress hinting at reservations for minorities could extend to Armed forces, hurting India’s unity, says Rajnath Singh

The Congress, in their manifesto, have hinted at reservation for religious minorities and if it gets implemented then armed forces could also be part of it and it will be extremely dangerous for unity and integrity of the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said

April 24, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - VISHAKHAPATNAM 

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar
Defence Minister Rajnath speaks at the Intellectual Meet in Visakhapatnam on April 24, 2024. Credit: X/@RajnathSingh_in

Defence Minister Rajnath speaks at the Intellectual Meet in Visakhapatnam on April 24, 2024. Credit: X/@RajnathSingh_in

Defence Minister Rajnath on April 24 accused the Congress of wanting to divide “every institution” in society on the basis of religion, stating that the party’s manifesto hinted at bringing in religion-based reservation which could extend to the armed forces, a disturbing development for the unity of the country. 

He was speaking at intellectuals meet being held in the coastal town of Vishakhapatnam as part of the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance’s campaign for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. 

Drawing a connection to the Sachar Committee’s report wanting a religion-based headcount in the armed forces, Mr. Singh alleged that the Congress would go for religion-based reservations in the armed forces if the party comes to power. The Sachar Committee was set up in 2006 under the UPA government.

‘Extremely dangerous for India’s unity’

Mr. Singh said sections 3 and 6 of the chapter on minorities in the Congress manifesto should be read together to apprehend the Congress’ aim to bring in religion-based reservations everywhere.

“Section 3 says that the party would encourage and assist minority students and others so that they can take advantage of all the provisions for education and jobs. Section 6 says that the Congress would ensure minorities get their ‘fair share’. This can only be done through legal provisions indicated by the word ‘ensure’. Congress wants to get religion-based reservations through the back door,” he said. 

He added that the section on minorities in the Congress manifesto was heavily influenced by the recommendations of the Sachar Committee and that it had recommended a religion-based census in all institutions, including in the armed forces, which was unprecedented in independent India.

“Again, Congress in their manifesto have hinted at reservation for religious minorities and if it gets implemented then armed forces could also be part of it and it will be extremely dangerous for unity and integrity of the country,” said the Defence Minister. “Congress, through the manifesto, has cleverly tried to bring in ‘Muslim Reservation’, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed them, and that’s why Congress attacking PM Modi,” he added.

During the UPA government that was led by Congress, the Rangnath Mishra Commission and the Sachar Commission were formed and the sole purpose of these commissions was to give special treatment to a specific religion in the name of minority welfare, he said. 

He further went on to say that the Congress government of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh was the “first laboratory of communal agenda” in the State by giving reservations to the Muslim community in government jobs and by doing this they have blatantly ignored Constitution, he said.

“From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government made five attempts to introduce Muslim Reservation, but Supreme Court and laws prevented them from doing it,” he added.

Mr. Singh also strongly criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led State government for failing to develop the State despite continuous support given by the Centre. 

M. Sribharat, the Lok Sabha candidate from Vishakhapatnam from the TDP and Vishnu Kumar Raju, former BJP MLA and the party’s candidate from the Vishakhapatnam (North) constituency were present at the meet. 

