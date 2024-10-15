Congress appoints senior observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections

On a day when the Election Commission of India (EC) announced the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Congress appointed party veterans as senior observers to oversee the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, are among several senior Congress leaders appointed as division-wise All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. For Jharkhand, senior leaders Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu have been named senior observers.

After its shock defeat in the Haryana Assembly election, the appointments are supposed to convey the party’s battle-readiness in both the States. The Congress is part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). In Maharashtra, it is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra, Jharkhand election 2024 dates LIVE

The Congress will deploy Mr. Gehlot, along with former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, to oversee the Mumbai and Konkan regions, while Mr. Pilot and Telangana leader Uttam Kumar Reddy will manage the Marathwada region.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande as senior election coordinators for Maharashtra.

Former Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) and Umang Singhar will oversee the Vidarbha region (Amravati and Nagpur). T.S. Singhdeo and M.B. Patil will focus on western Maharashtra, while Syed Naseer Hussain and D. Anasuya alias Seethakka will manage North Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

These appointments come a day after the Congress high command held an extensive meeting with Maharashtra leaders. The meeting, held at Mr. Kharge’s residence, was attended by Rahul Gandhi, State party chief Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, and former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, as well as Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Mr. Patole expressed confidence that there are no seat-sharing issues within the MVA and that the coalition will defeat the BJP’s “horrible tactics” to form the government.

In the upcoming Assembly elections on November 20, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, will face off against the MVA.

Also Read: Congress loses pole position among allies in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

In another development, the Congress has expelled MLA Hiraman Khoskar from the party for six years for engaging in “anti-party activities” after he joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Mr. Khoskar, who represents the Igatpuri Assembly constituency in Nashik district, joined the ruling NCP on Monday. In a letter dated October 14, Mr. Patole stated that Mr. Khoskar had been involved in “anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections and afterward.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.