Congress appoints observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand to oversee post-election scenario

Published - November 22, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Mallikarjun Kharge appoints six members as observers to oversee post-election scenarios in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday (November 22, 2024), appointed six members as observers to oversee post-election scenario for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In a press release, Mr. Kharge had deputed Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Dr. G. Parameshwara as observers for Maharashtra.

It also added that Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Viramarka and Krishna Allavuru as observers for Jharkhand.

The counting of votes will take place in both the States on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

