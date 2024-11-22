 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Congress appoints observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand to oversee post-election scenario

Mallikarjun Kharge appoints six members as observers to oversee post-election scenarios in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday (November 22, 2024), appointed six members as observers to oversee post-election scenario for Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In a press release, Mr. Kharge had deputed Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Dr. G. Parameshwara as observers for Maharashtra.

It also added that Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Viramarka and Krishna Allavuru as observers for Jharkhand.

The counting of votes will take place in both the States on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

Published - November 22, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.