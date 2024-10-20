ADVERTISEMENT

Congress announces candidates for Assam and Madhya Pradesh bypolls

Published - October 20, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal announced the list of candidates for the bypolls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader K.C. Venugopal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposals to nominate candidates for the Assam and Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls, on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

For Assam bypolls, Congress has announced Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha (Dholai-SC) constituency, Sanjib Warle for Sidi (ST), Brajenjit Sinha for Bongaigaon and Tanzil Hussain for Samaguri.

For Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Mukesh Malhotra and Rajkumar Patel will be contesting from Vijaypur and Budhni constituencies respectively.

