Congress announces candidates for Assam and Madhya Pradesh bypolls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposals to nominate candidates for the Assam and Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls, on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal announced the list of candidates for the bypolls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

For Assam bypolls, Congress has announced Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha (Dholai-SC) constituency, Sanjib Warle for Sidi (ST), Brajenjit Sinha for Bongaigaon and Tanzil Hussain for Samaguri.

For Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Mukesh Malhotra and Rajkumar Patel will be contesting from Vijaypur and Budhni constituencies respectively.