GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress announces candidates for Assam and Madhya Pradesh bypolls

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal announced the list of candidates for the bypolls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Published - October 20, 2024 09:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader K.C. Venugopal. File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader K.C. Venugopal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposals to nominate candidates for the Assam and Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls, on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal announced the list of candidates for the bypolls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

For Assam bypolls, Congress has announced Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha (Dholai-SC) constituency, Sanjib Warle for Sidi (ST), Brajenjit Sinha for Bongaigaon and Tanzil Hussain for Samaguri.

For Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Mukesh Malhotra and Rajkumar Patel will be contesting from Vijaypur and Budhni constituencies respectively.

Published - October 20, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Assam / Madhya Pradesh / Assembly Elections / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.