HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women will get ₹15,000 annual assistance if Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

The announcement is being seen as a counter to the opposition BJP’s promise in its poll manifesto of giving ₹12,000 per year to married women

November 12, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on November 12 said if the Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, women will be given an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 in the State.

The announcement, which comes ahead of the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections scheduled on November 17, is being seen as a counter to the opposition BJP’s promise in its poll manifesto of giving ₹12,000 per year to married women.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi ji and Chhattisgarh Mahtari, an important decision has been taken for women empowerment,” Mr. Baghel told reporters in Raipur.

Also read | Congress trumps CM, the BJP’S lynchpin is the PM in Chhattisgarh

After the Congress government is formed again in Chhattisgarh, women in the State will be provided an annual assistance of ₹15,000 directly into their bank accounts under the "Chhattisgarh Gruha Lakshmi Yojana'', he said.

Mr. Baghel also wished people of the State on Deepavali.

The first phase of polling in 20 out of the total 90 Assembly seats in the State was held on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will see voting on November 17.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / state politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.