Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, valuables worth more than ₹38.34 crore seized since October 9

October 31, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Raipur

“Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and valuables worth more than ₹38.34 crore have been seized by officials in Chhattisgarh so far since the model code of conduct came into force in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh on October 9,” an official said on October 31.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

“Flying squads, comprising personnel from the Excise-, Police- and Income Tax Departments, have been keeping a close watch on illegal consignments of liquor, cash and other items meant to influence the polls,” the official associated with the poll duty said.

“Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other items worth more than ₹38.34 crore have been seized from separate places in the State till Sunday (October 29),” he said.

“Among other things, the recovered items are ₹10.11 crore cash, 30,840 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹90.87 lakh and 184 kg ornaments and precious stones worth ₹14.82 crore,” he said.

Besides, other items worth ₹9.50 crore were also seized, he said, adding that cases have been registered under relevant acts.

Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale has issued necessary guidelines to all district election officers and superintendents of police for taking necessary action to maintain law and order during the Assembly election. “In compliance with these guidelines, illegal transportation and storage of money and goods is being closely monitored through various enforcement agencies in the State,” he added.

