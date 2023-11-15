Once OBCs, Dalits and tribals learn about their actual population, country will change: Rahul Gandhi

November 15, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Bemetara

Reiterating his party’s demand for a caste census, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 15 said the day the Other Backward Classes, Dalits and Tribals learn about their actual population, the “country will change forever”.

Speaking at a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections on November 17, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not taking a clear stand on the issue.

“Modi ji flies in an aircraft worth ₹12,000 crore and wears new clothes every day. He was elected using the word OBC [on the promise of acting in their interest], and when the time comes to give rights to the OBCs, he says there is no OBC and the poor are the only caste in India.

“We will find out how many OBCs are there. Whether Narendra Modi carries out a caste census or not, the day the Congress comes to power again in Chhattisgarh, a caste survey will start here...the day our government comes to power in Delhi, the first signature will be on the [order directing] caste census,” he added.

It will be a historic decision, the Congress leader said.

“The day the OBCs, Dalits and tribals of this country come to know about their actual population and true strength, this country will change forever. This will be the biggest revolutionary decision after Independence,” he added.

While Congress Governments waive the loans of farmers, the BJP-led Union Government waives the loans of “big industrialists like Adani”, Mr. Gandhi alleged.

“Wherever we have a government, be it Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan or Himachal Pradesh, I told all the Chief Ministers that the Congress Government will put into the bank accounts of farmers, labourers, mothers and sisters the same amount of money that the BJP gives to billionaires and big contractors,” he said.

The economy is run by farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers and the youth, Mr. Gandhi said, adding that if the “money goes into Adani ji‘s pocket, Adani ji spends it in America” but if it goes to a farmer, it is spent within the village, and thus strengthens the rural economy”.

November 15 is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of elections for 70 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. The first phase covering 20 seats was held on November 7.

