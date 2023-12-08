ADVERTISEMENT

Lokniti-CSDS survey | Note on weight application on data

December 08, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST

It is essential to acknowledge that Lokniti-CSDS survey did not accurately capture the prevailing trend in the electoral landscape of Chhattisgarh. Although our projections correctly reflected the vote share for the Congress, our assessment fell short in estimating the vote garnered by the BJP. To address the deviation between our projections and the actual outcome in Chhattisgarh, we undertook the strategic application of weights to our data, aiming to fine-tune and align our projections with the real results in the State. By employing this corrective methodology, our objective is to present a more accurate representation of the political trends that emerged in the Assembly elections of 2023.

