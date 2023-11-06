November 06, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

The State of Chhattisgarh has 90 assembly constituencies which go for polling in two phases. The first phase polls for 20 seats is scheduled on November 7, and the second phase polls for the remaining 70 seats are on November 17.

This study conducted by Lokniti, CSDS monitored the social media handles of various political actors, right from the top leaders to party functionaries in the State of Chhattisgarh. These posts were made in multiple formats, among which memes, dramatised videos, testimonials and bite-sized clips of public speeches and interviews were the most popular. The nature of social media posts made by the parties were labelled as positive, negative and neutral. There were some posts in the sample that were neither completely negative nor positive, these posts are labelled as mixed (Table 1).

The nature of the posts

A sample was drawn from across the rank and file of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. In this month-long study, more than 1,600 posts were recorded from social media platforms X and Facebook respectively.

There were a substantial number of neutral posts made by the Congress (38%) and the BJP (48%). Such posts encompass schedules for rallies and official visits, posts observing special days or birthdays and the list of the candidates fielded by both parties. For the purposes of our study, we have focused on the positive and the negative posts made by the parties. The nature of the posts were further deconstructed based on the subjects that were featured in them.

It was discovered that negative posts made by the Congress were mostly against the Prime Minister and central schemes. Allegations of corruption featured in about 20% of all the negative posts made by the Congress. Multiple posts featured the “Modi-Adani” syndicate, irregularities in the Nagrik Apoorti Nigam scheme, and the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate against Opposition leaders. The Congress invoked the issue of the Nagarnar steel plant privatization, GST on Gangajal and caste census to stay relevant in the online battlefront (Table 2).

The positive posts made by the Congress about Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and his governance featured in 21% of all positive tweets made by the party. The many schemes of the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government were highlighted by almost 17% of posts (Table 3).

The negative posts made by the BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh are mostly directed towards the incumbent Chief Minister. These posts criticised the governance and the law and order situation in the State. The party made several corruption allegations against the Congress. The most frequently mentioned subjects in these posts were the liquor scam worth 2,100 crore, irregularities in the Baghel-led Godhan Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, coal scam and Chawal Ghotala (rice scam). The party also alleged that the Congress was complicit in the murder of BJP worker, Birju Taram (Table 4).

The posts made about religion included content regarding the ‘anti-Hindu’ stance of the Congress, sanatan dharma, Ram Mandir and video excerpts of speeches by Himanta Biswa Sarma and Amit Shah made in the State rallies.

The positive posts made by the BJP regarding the Prime Minister were generally about Central government schemes. The other achievements of the government were highlighted in several posts. For instance there were multiple posts about the positive IMF projections for the Indian economy and Minimum Support Price guarantee on several minor forest produce (Table 5).

Social media strategy

The negative posts made by the BJP appear more coordinated and strategic whereas the Congress seems to be mostly reverting to allegations. It also appears that the party generates and disseminates new hashtags routinely. The party floated different hashtags like #CandyCrushCM, and #CGPSCScam. In its signature style, the party popularised slogans like “Au Na Sahibo Badal Ke Rahibo” and “Thaghesh Sarkar”. The Congress also invented slogans like “Bhanja Bhanji Party” and “E Dari Bhajpa la fir khadedbo” but overall, the efforts made by the Congress appear lukewarm and less synchronised.

However, the Congress appears more connected and certain while the BJP remains faceless in Chhattisgarh. The posts made by the BJP were mainly about the PM and the Central government. It is worth noting that BJP leader, Raman Singh has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of the State. Despite that, the rallies and the online discourse seem to revolve around either the PM or firebrand party leaders like Amit Shah and Himanta Biswa Sarma. The online presence of the Congress, on the other hand, appears to be a unanimous effort to amplify the achievements of the Bhupesh Baghel Government.

The BJP leaders appear to be more consistent online than the Congress. About 33% of all posts made by the BJP were posted by the official Twitter handle, @BJP4CGSTATE. There were multiple general updates (48%) made by the party, ensuring enhanced visibility online. The sample from the Congress does not appear as consistent as the BJP. The posts by the official social media handle, @INCChhattisgarh, accounts for just 17% of the total posts made.

The drawbacks

There has only been token-representation of women and tribals in the posts of both parties. The only mention of women or gender were found in posts discussing the law-and-order situation. There were also a few negative posts about the LGBTQ community. Although the Adivasis featured in multiple posts, the context was limited to either the promise of welfare or about reservation.

Most social media posts were designed to cater to the youth. A large chunk of these posts were edited clips of popular movie scenes like Jawan, animated videos, parodies and memes. A website called Bhupaykaro.com featuring all the allegations levelled against the Congress was created and the QR codes to the website were widely shared.

“Hume Babur, Aurangzeb aur Akbar ki zarurat nahi” (We do not need Babur, Aurangzeb and Akbar), “Ye secularism ki bhasha hume mat sikhao” (do not teach us the language of secularism) were the highlights of the speech made by BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in Kawardha. Video excerpts of similar speeches were posted online. The popular themes of most of the public speeches made by the senior BJP leaders seems to be the apparent apathy towards the Hindus in the State featuring in about 4% of all their negative posts. In parallel, Congress leaders conjured up the 18% GST on Gangajal debate and made posts alleging that the BJP leaders were “fake-sanatanis”.

The national parties are gearing up for the general elections of 2024 and their performance in the assembly elections would serve as a crucial litmus test. This study attempts to provide a microscopic vantage of the trends and patterns manifested in the usage of social media for online campaigning by the leading political parties.

Sanjay Kumar is a Professor at CSDS, Aditi Singh teaches at Jindal University, Kaushiki Singh and Avika Singh are short-term researchers with Lokniti-/CSDS

