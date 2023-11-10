ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge accuses BJP of doublespeak on caste census

November 10, 2023 03:21 am | Updated November 09, 2023 11:21 pm IST - RAIPUR:

The Congress president says Modi is dividing people in the name of religions

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, at Baikunthpur, in Koriya on November 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP of doublespeak on caste census, an issue around which the Congress is building the narrative of the coming State elections and the Lok Sabha polls scheduled next year. 

“[Home Minister Amit] Shah says that we have never opposed it [caste census]. [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi says this is not right, you are dividing the backwards and the Scheduled Caste” was his concluding remark at a poll rally in election-bound Chhattisgarh’s Korba. 

Later, at another election rally in Baikunthpur in the State, Mr. Kharge accused Mr. Modi of using religion for votes. 

Asserting that Mr. Modi was dividing people in the name of religions, Mr. Kharge referred to the Prime Minister’s recent remarks that people were finding it tough to celebrate festivals in Chhattisgarh. Mr. Kharge asked Mr. Modi, which festivals was he talking about. 

“My party is the party of Hindus, he is deliberately feeding it in the minds of the people. Are we not Hindus? My name is Mallikarjun…it is the name of Lord Shiva,” said Mr. Kharge, accusing the BJP of deceiving people. 

“Who are you deceiving, why are you lying? If you tell this to children all the time, then you will create an atmosphere of hate in the country,” he said. 

Bharat Jodo Yatra

In stark contrast, the Congress president pointed out, Rahul Gandhi walked over 4,000 km on foot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country to unite people with love and affection. He said the BJP was taken aback by the success of the yatra and it was still unable to find a counter to it.

Mr. Kharge expressed confidence on the Congress’ victory in the Chhattisgarh elections. He even said incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would return as the Chief Minister, only to immediately add that whosoever would be chosen by the high command would be made the Chief Minister. 

