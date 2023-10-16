In Chhattisgarh, Congress aims to cross 75 seats: Tamradhwaj Sahu

October 16, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Raipur

After the Congress party released the first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, State’s Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said the party is aiming to win more than 75 seats in the upcoming polls.

Mr. Sahu said, “Our Government and party are working towards that direction. We are 71 now, and all our work is focussed on ‘Abki baar 75 paar (This time, we’ll cross 75)’.

On the names of several MLAs being dropped from Congress’ first list of candidates for Chhattisgarh elections, he said, “Committee makes these decisions. Our CEC, Screen Committee and State Election Committee cancels tickets based on the information available with them and new people are also made candidates. This is possible even for the time to come.

”State party President Deepak Baij on Sunday said that the party has asked him to contest from the Chitrakoot constituency. “Party has asked me to contest and I will file my nomination from the Chitrakoot constituency... People and party workers will work there... We have family relations with the people of Chitrakoot. I will win even if we do not go for any campaign over there,” Mr. Baij told ANI.

He further said that the list is released after contemplating every seat and BJP has given tickets to those who have already been rejected by the people. ”Whoever is made a candidate by Congress will win... The list is released after contemplating every seat... BJP has given tickets to those who have already been rejected by the people. Our CM can contest from any seat he wants, he will win. Even the central leadership cannot affect it. He would win historically. In the upcoming list also, we will prioritise women,” he said.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes is on December 3.

Earlier after the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

