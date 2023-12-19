Former Chief Minister Raman Singh elected Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

December 19, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Raipur

Senior BJP MLA and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the speaker of the state legislative assembly.

The first session of the newly-elected Assembly began in Raipur on December 19.

Chief Minister Vinshu Deo Sai moved a proposal for the election of 71-year-old MR. Singh as the Speaker which was seconded by Deputy CM Arun Sao.

Leader of opposition Charandas Mahant also moved a proposal for the election of Singh as the speaker which was seconded by senior Congress leader and former CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Three more proposals were moved by BJP members in favour of Raman Singh.

On December 17, Mr. Singh filed his nomination for the speaker's post and said his new responsibility will be to take everyone together in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha.

Mr. Singh, a seven-term MLA, has won Rajnandgaon seat for four consecutive times — in 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2023.

