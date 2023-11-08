HamberMenu
Country’s assets are being given to big corporates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was addressing an election rally in Balod district of Chhattisgarh

November 08, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - Balod

PTI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during a public meeting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Balod on November 7, 2023.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during a public meeting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Balod on November 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre has handed over assets of the country to big industrialists.

Addressing an election rally in Balod district of Chhattisgarh, she said the caste census will help in giving equal representation to every section of society and draft policies for their welfare.

She accused the Central government of ignoring farmers and the poor. “What did the Central government do? Two aircraft each worth Rs. 8,000 crore were procured for Modi ji . A new Parliament building was built spending ₹20,000 crore. When this was announced, Uttar Pradesh sugarcane farmers were seeking their dues running into ₹15,000 crore. Modi ji has money for Parliament building and aircraft, but not for farmers,” Ms. Vadra alleged.

“They (Centre) have destroyed the good things or handed over the assets of the country to big industrialists,” she added.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / Chhattisgarh / Indian National Congress / political campaigns

