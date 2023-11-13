HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Countdown has started for exit of Congress government in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a dig at the purported power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM T.S. Singh Deo.

November 13, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Mungeli

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13 hit out at the Congress over corruption and said the countdown has begun for the exit of its government in Chhattisgarh. Addressing a rally in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, Mr. Modi also took a dig at the purported power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM T.S. Singh Deo, and said when the Congress can ditch its own senior leaders, then it is certain that it will cheat people and not fulfil the promises made to them.

Click on for other stories related to Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023

"The Congress has also understood that now its time is over in Chhattisgarh. Some journalist friends from Delhi and political analysts have told me that the Chief Minister [Mr. Baghel] is himself going to lose [election from Patan seat],” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said the Congress hates him so much that it abuses the entire OBC community in his name. "The Congress hates Modi. They have started hating even Modi's caste. For the last several months, Congress has been abusing the entire OBC community in the name of Modi...They have even refused to apologise after a court directed them to do so," he said.

“This is an example of how much hatred they have for the OBC community. It is the Congress which insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is the Congress which conspired to end Babasaheb’s politics,” Mr. Modi said. “The Congress can do anything for vote bank and appeasement,” he added.

Polling for 20 out of the total 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / Chhattisgarh / Assembly Elections / election / state politics / politics / politics (general) / national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.