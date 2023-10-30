Congress tries to woo farmers, labourers in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

October 30, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - JAGDALPUR

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised free treatment facilities for up to ₹10 lakh to the poor in Chhattisgarh if his party were re-elected to power in the poll-bound State.

Addressing election rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kabirdham districts, Mr. Gandhi also said that the party’s farm loan waiver promise would be approved in the first cabinet meeting of the new government like in the past, even assuring the farmers that they would get ₹3,000 per quintal for paddy, up from the existing rate of ₹2,640. He also announced that assistance amount for landless farmers would be increased from ₹7,000 to ₹10,000.

“We had promised ₹2,500 [for paddy], now it is ₹2,640. You didn’t tell us to increase it. You didn’t need to say it, we increased it. Why? Because we listen to your voice, we understand what is there in your heart. Today I am saying two things to the farmers of Chhattisgarh: today the rate of paddy is ₹2,640 and [it will] become ₹3,000 in the coming days and this will go on increasing,” he said.

“And like the last time [2018 Assembly polls] when we spoke of loan waiver, after the elections are over, loan waivers will be implemented again in the first cabinet meeting,” he said in Kabirdham.

On the health promise, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on his X handle that under Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme, the poor would get free treatment facilities for up to ₹10 lakh in place of existing ₹5 lakh, while others will get up to ₹5 lakh in place of the existing ₹50,000 (if Congress retains power in the State), he said.

Speaking about on the party’s promises, including free education in government institutions, made a day ago, Mr. Gandhi said that the amount of money Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to [industrialist Gautam] Adani, the Congress party would give to labourers, farmers and small traders of Chhattisgarh.

“You need not speak, we can hear the voice of your hearts. This morning, Baghel ji and I did some work for farmers and labourers and spoke to them. They told us that what the Congress government has done for them in five years, no other government has done ever,” he said.

During his address, Mr. Gandhi also announced that as soon as the Congress party came to power at the Centre, it would open two-three international airports in the State, adding that Chhattisgarh, which was referred to as the paddy bowl of India, would turn into the paddy bowl of the entire world.

“You will be able to export your vegetables to America, Dubai and England.. Therefore, I tell you to learn English too because it will be required when you will go to America. In future, when your children will send their farm produce abroad, the English language will help them,” he added, even as he mentioned all the earlier promises that the Congress has made, including caste census.

Rajnandgaon and Kawardha are among 20 Assembly constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phased elections in the State. The remaining 90 seats will see voting in the second phase on November 17.

The Congress has fielded its sitting MLA and Minister, Mohammad Akbar from Kawardha, and its senior OBC leader, Girish Dewangan, to take on former CM Raman Singh of the BJP, from Rajnandgaon. Recently, Mr. Akbar had been in the news after BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a controversial comment on him. Accusing the BJP of spreading hatred and sowing division among different religions and castes, Mr. Gandhi said Congress opens “shop of love in the market of hate”.