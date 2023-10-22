Congress releases third list of seven candidates for Chhattisgarh polls, drops four MLAs

October 22, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Raipur

The Congress on Sunday released its third list of candidates for the remaining seven seats for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, renominating the party’s two sitting MLAs and denying tickets to four incumbent legislators.

With this, the ruling party has announced its candidates for all the 90 assembly constituencies in the state, which will see voting in two phases on November 7 and 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.

Of the seven seats, one each is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories. Candidates belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) have been fielded in three of the other five general seats.

Four women candidates, including a sitting MLA, are on the Congress' third list.

Sitting MLAs Ambica Singh Deo and Kuldeep Juneja have been fielded from their incumbent seats Baikunthpur and Raipur North, respectively.

The candidates who have been fielded in place of four sitting legislators are Chaturi Nand (Saraipali-SC), Ambika Markam (Sihwaha), Sandeep Sahu (Kasdol) and Rashmi Chandrakar (Mahasamund).

The party has fielded Omkar Sahu from the Dhamtari seat which it could not win in the 2018 elections. Of these five candidates, except for ex-MLA Markam, the others are new faces.

Of the 90 candidates from Congress, 33 are from ST, 29 from OBC, 10 from SC and 15 from general categories, while three are minorities.

The party has denied tickets to 22 of 71 sitting Congress MLAs this time.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 86 seats.

The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls winning 68 seats, and comfortably formed the government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress is 71.

The Congress has set a target of winning 75 seats this time, according to party leaders.