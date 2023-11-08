ADVERTISEMENT

Congress approaches Election Commission over ‘misuse’ of ED in Chhattisgarh

November 08, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - New Delhi

A Congress delegation, led by Congress Working Committee member Abhishek Manu Singhvi and senior leaders Tariq Anwar and Udit Raj, asked the ECI to ensure that central agencies conduct themselves with ‘strict impartiality’

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi along with party leaders Udit Raj and Tariq Anwar speaks to the media after the meeting with the officials of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on November 08, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission to complain about “prejudicial action” by the Enforcement Directorate in poll-bound Chattisgarh. The specific instance is the Mahadev Betting App scandal.

A Congress delegation, led by Congress Working Committee member Abhishek Manu Singhvi and including senior leaders Tariq Anwar and Udit Raj, asked the ECI to ensure that central agencies conduct themselves with “strict impartiality” during investigations and demanded withdrawal of an ED press release that claimed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took Rs 508 crore from promoters of the betting app.

ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate raids | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP-led Centre

Political tool

In a memorandum to the poll body, the party expressed concern over the “worrying trend” of the ED being used as a “political tool” by the BJP against Opposition leaders. The document also cited raids at the home of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the summons issued to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation demanded disciplinary action against ED officials who are “misusing” their powers and violating the guidelines of the EC, which insists on “neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory” actions by agencies.

The party decided to approach the EC following an official statement by the ED claiming that Mr Baghel took Rs 508 crore from Mahadev app promoters and the money seized last week was for Congress’ election expenses.

ALSO READ
ED probes alleged payment of ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel by Mahadev app promoters

“It is self evident to anybody who knows the ground reality in Chattisgarh that the BJP is hurtling towards certain defeat and therefore they have roped in their election ally the ED,” Mr Singhvi told reporters after meeting the commission.

“We have turned to the ECI to put an immediate stop to ED activity ...that they will enter any state and issue any statement,” he said.

Mr Singhvi further said that the prime minister was giving a certificate of guilt, regarding Chhattisgarh in every speech. “I think this is at the heart of the ‘Level Playing Field’ issue. The level playing field directly impinges on free and fair elections on democracy and therefore, violates the basic structure of the Constitution”.

The Congress was earlier given time on November 6 but the ECI rescheduled the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US