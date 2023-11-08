HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress approaches EC over ‘misuse’ of ED in Chattisgarh

A Congress delegation, led by Congress Working Committee member Abhishek Manu Singhvi and senior leaders Tariq Anwar and Udit Raj, asked the ECI to ensure that central agencies conduct themselves with ‘strict impartiality’

November 08, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi along with party leaders Udit Raj and Tariq Anwar speaks to the media after the meeting with the officials of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on November 08, 2023.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi along with party leaders Udit Raj and Tariq Anwar speaks to the media after the meeting with the officials of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on November 08, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission to complain about “prejudicial action” by the Enforcement Directorate in poll-bound Chattisgarh. The specific instance is the Mahadev Betting App scandal.

A Congress delegation, led by Congress Working Committee member Abhishek Manu Singhvi and including senior leaders Tariq Anwar and Udit Raj, asked the ECI to ensure that central agencies conduct themselves with “strict impartiality” during investigations and demanded withdrawal of an ED press release that claimed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took Rs 508 crore from promoters of the betting app.

ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate raids | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP-led Centre

Political tool

In a memorandum to the poll body, the party expressed concern over the “worrying trend” of the ED being used as a “political tool” by the BJP against Opposition leaders. The document also cited raids at the home of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the summons issued to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav.

The delegation demanded disciplinary action against ED officials who are “misusing” their powers and violating the guidelines of the EC, which insists on “neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory” actions by agencies.

The party decided to approach the EC following an official statement by the ED claiming that Mr Baghel took Rs 508 crore from Mahadev app promoters and the money seized last week was for Congress’ election expenses.

ALSO READ
ED probes alleged payment of ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel by Mahadev app promoters

“It is self evident to anybody who knows the ground reality in Chattisgarh that the BJP is hurtling towards certain defeat and therefore they have roped in their election ally the ED,” Mr Singhvi told reporters after meeting the commission.

“We have turned to the ECI to put an immediate stop to ED activity ...that they will enter any state and issue any statement,” he said.

Mr Singhvi further said that the prime minister was giving a certificate of guilt, regarding Chhattisgarh in every speech. “I think this is at the heart of the ‘Level Playing Field’ issue. The level playing field directly impinges on free and fair elections on democracy and therefore, violates the basic structure of the Constitution”.

The Congress was earlier given time on November 6 but the ECI rescheduled the meeting.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / Chhattisgarh / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.