Chhattisgarh polls: BJP promises sops for married women, landless farm labourers, LPG cylinder at ₹500

Yearly financial assistance to married women and landless agriculture labourers, paddy procurement at ₹3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 to poor families are some of the key highlights of the BJP's poll manifesto for Chhattisgarh released on November 4, just four days ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections.

Filling one lakh vacant government posts in Chhattisgarh in two years and taking people of the State on a visit to Ram temple, which is being constructed in Ayodhya, are also among the promises of the Opposition BJP mentioned in the manifesto.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto titled 'Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023' during a function in Raipur at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the saffron party' State office in Raipur.

Speaking at the launch of manifesto, Mr. Shah said, "An election manifesto is not just a manifesto for the BJP, but a 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolution) for us." Fulfilling our resolution, we (BJP-led central government) had established Chhattisgarh State (in 2000), he said.

"Chhattisgarh was transformed into a good state from being a BIMARU (laggard) state during 15 years of the BJP rule (2003-2018). Now I assure you on behalf of the BJP that we will work with the aim of making it a developed state in next five years," he added.

BIMARU is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a grouping of states that historically lagged in economic and social indicators.

Briefing about the promises in the manifesto, Mr. Shah said, "If BJP is voted to power in the state, 'Krishi Unnati Scheme' will be launched, under which 21 quintal per acre paddy will be procured (from farmers) at Rs 3100 per quintal." The payment against paddy procurement will be done in one time, he added.

The party-led government will also launch 'Mahtari Vandan Scheme', under which married women will be given a financial assistance of ₹12,000 per year, he said.

Similarly, Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Majdoor Yojana will be launched, under which landless agricultural labourers will be given ₹10,000 per year, Shah said.

Women from poor families will get cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 each, while students will be given monthly travel allowance for going to college through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Union minister said.

According to him, one lakh vacant government posts will be filled in two years if the BJP returns to power in the state.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, funds will be sanctioned for the construction of 18 lakh houses, while every house will have tap water connection within two years under the 'Ghar Ghar Nirmal Jal Abhiyan', he said.

People of Chhattisgarh will be taken on a visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17.

