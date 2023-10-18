Chhattisgarh polls: BJP fields Bhawna Bohra from Pandariya seat; total 86 candidates announced by party so far

October 18, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Raipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 18 announced its candidate for a single Assembly seat, which is among the 20 constituencies going to polls in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections to be held next month.

The nominee for the Pandariya seat in Kabirdham district was announced by the party in its third list of candidates for the elections to the 90-member Assembly, a party leader here said.

Bhawna Bohra, chairperson of Kabirdham Zila Panchayat and secretary of the BJP's State women wing, has been fielded from Pandariya, he said.

With this, the saffron party has so far announced candidates for 86 seats, out of the total 90 Assembly segments. Nominees for the remaining four seats going to polls in the second phase are yet to be announced.

The State is going to the polls in two phases— on November 7 and 17. The filing of nominations for the first phase started on October 13.

The Congress had registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls winning 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly and comfortably formed the government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats respectively. The current strength of the Congress is 71. The Congress has so far announced candidates for 30 seats.