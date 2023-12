December 03, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

The Chhattisgarh Assembly were held in two phases on November 7 and 17 for the 90-member Assembly. Voter turnout stood at 76.31%, which was slightly lower than the 76.88% recorded in the 2018 Assembly polls.

A total of 1,181 candidates were in the fray, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister T. S. Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.