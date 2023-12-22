GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhattisgarh Cabinet expansion: Nine BJP MLAs sworn in as Ministers

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered oath of office and secrecy to nine MLAs, including a woman lawmaker, during a function held in Raipur

December 22, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Nine Ministers were inducted into the CM Vishnu Deo Sai-led Cabinet in Chhattisgarh taking its strength to 12.

File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Nine Ministers were inducted into the CM Vishnu Deo Sai-led Cabinet in Chhattisgarh taking its strength to 12. | Photo Credit: ANI

Nine ministers were on December 22 inducted into the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led cabinet in Chhattisgarh, taking its strength to 12.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered oath of office and secrecy to nine MLAs, including a woman lawmaker, during a function held in Raipur at Raj Bhavan.

Two deputy Chief Ministers — Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma — had earlier taken oath on December 13 when Vishnu Deo Sai was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

The lawmakers who took oath on December 22 include eight-term MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, senior party leaders and former Ministers Ramvichar Netam, Kedar Kashyap and Dayaldas Baghel.

  

IAS-turned-politician OP Choudhary, Tank Ram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade, all first-time MLAs, and second-time legislators Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and Lakhanlal Dewangan have also been appointed as ministers.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his predecessor Bhupesh Baghel and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh were present on the occasion.

After this expansion, the cabinet has six members belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), three from the Scheduled Tribes, one from the Scheduled Caste and two from the general category. Rajwade is the only woman member in the cabinet.

The portfolios of the Ministers are yet to be announced.

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet can have 13 ministers at most, including the Chief Minister. The State has 90 assembly seats.

The BJP came back to power in the State by ousting the Congress in the Assembly polls held on November 7 and 17, whose results were declared on December 3.

The BJP won 54 seats, while the Congress bagged only 35, down from the 68 seats it had won in the 2018 polls.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / Chhattisgarh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.