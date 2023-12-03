Chhattisgarh: BJP leading in 28 seats, Congress ahead in 25 seats

December 03, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Raipur

The BJP was ahead in 28 seats and the ruling Congress was leading in 25 seats in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly, the Election Commission said.

The Hamar Raj Party and the Communist Party of India (CPI) were ahead in one seat each, as per the EC.

Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.

Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.

