Chhattisgarh assembly polls: Over 6,400 voters opt for ECI's 'vote-from-home' facility

Of the total voters, 19,907 are service voters and the number of overseas Indian voters is 17

November 02, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

More than 6,400 voters in Chhattisgarh have decided to avail the Election Commission of India's vote-from-home facility introduced for people above 80 years of age and persons with more than 40% disability in the state assembly elections to be held this month, officials said.

A total of 6,447 voters have decided to avail this facility, the poll officials said on Thursday.

In the elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, a total of 2,03,93,160 voters, including 1,01,35,561 males, 1,02,56,846 females and 753 transgenders, will be able to exercise their franchise, a statement issued by the poll authority said.

Also Read | Experts weigh in on Chhattisgarh Congress promise of free education in government institutions

Of the total voters, 2,457 are those who have completed the age of 100 years and are witness to the festival of democracy (elections) since its beginning, while 7,29,267 voters in the age category of 18-19 are first-time electors, it said.

"The Election Commission has introduced the facility of voting through postal ballot at home to voters above 80 years of age or with more than 40 per cent disability. A total of 6,447 such voters have decided to avail this facility," it said.

Among the 90 assembly constituencies, Raipur City North seat has the highest number of third-gender voters at 96. Four constituencies of capital Raipur have 275 transgender voters, it said.

Of the total voters, 19,907 are service voters and the number of overseas Indian voters is 17, it added.

