Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises ₹500 subsidy per gas cylinder, loan waiver for SHGs

The Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also promised free electricity up to 200 units if Congress retains power.

October 30, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Jalbandha

PTI
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a rally. File

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a rally. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 30 promised a slew of measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups, subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme, and free treatment to victims of road accidents if her party retains power after the Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in the Khairagarh Assembly segment, Ms. Priyanka also said around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded into Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools.

She also promised free electricity up to 200 units if Congress retains power.

"If re-elected in Chhattisgarh, Congress will launch Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women to provide Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder," Ms. Priyanka said.

Loans of Self Help Groups and the loans availed by women under the Saksham Yojna will be waived, she added.

She also said that free treatment will be provided to the victims of road accidents and other sudden accidents under the Chief Minister's Special Health Assistance Scheme.

“Tivara (a type of lentil) will be purchased from the farmers at the support price," she added.

Slamming the BJP, Ms. Priyanka asked the audience, "Will you vote for those who mislead you in the name of religion and only bring problems in your lives, or vote for the party that works to ensure your development and welfare".

