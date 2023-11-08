ADVERTISEMENT

Caste census will help give equal representation: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

November 08, 2023 02:31 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - RAIPUR

The Congress leader asked why the PM, who hails from an OBC caste himself, was not on board with the Opposition’s demand for a nationwide caste census

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during a public meeting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Kurud of Dhamtari District on November 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

In an election rally in Chhattisgarh’s Balod on Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that a caste census would help to provide equal representation to every section of society and draft policies for their welfare.

The pledge to conduct a caste census is one of the key promises being made by the Congress in the States where it is contesting Assembly elections this month. Along with its allies in the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Congress aims to make caste representation — and the demand for a nationwide caste census — a focal point of the Lok Sabha election slated to be held next year. 

Ms. Vadra asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from an other backward class (OBC) community himelf, rejected the demand for a caste count. “BJP leaders have become frustrated with our demand,” she said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the day, the coalition government in Bihar — that includes the Congress and INDIA bloc partners, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) as key constituents — approved a proposal to increase reservations in the State for various marginalised groups hours after the State’s caste survey report was tabled in the Assembly. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US