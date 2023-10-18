HamberMenu
Cash, goods worth over ₹5.5 crore seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

The seizures took place between October 9 and 16 after the model code of conduct was imposed

October 18, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Raipur

PTI

Unaccounted cash, liquor and other goods worth more than ₹5.5 crore have been seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said.

The seizures took place between October 9 and 16 after the model code of conduct was imposed ahead of the State Assembly elections to be held on November 7 and 17, it said on October 17.

Among other things, ₹85 lakh in cash, 11,851 litres of liquor worth ₹37.57 lakh, 1,838 kg of narcotics valued at ₹61.57 lakh, 63 kg of jewellery worth ₹1.7 crore and other goods worth ₹2.03 crore were seized, officials said.

