BJP slams Baghel, says ‘kingpin’ of Mahadev App scam

November 13, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated November 14, 2023 02:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel describing him as the “kingpin” of the Mahadev betting app case, an issue that has often been mentioned by the party through the ongoing Assembly polls in the State.

Speaking during a press conference held in the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia said, that the “kingpin of this entire ‘gotala’ [scam] is Bhupesh Baghel” adding that strict action will be taken against Mr. Baghel.

Mr. Bhatia alleged that the recent forensic analysis and statements made by a “cash courier” had led to startling revelations of money, up to ₹508 crore, reportedly being paid out to Mr. Baghel.

“It’s known to everyone that a two and a half years’ term formula was supposed to be implemented in Chhattisgarh. But after two and a half years, a corrupt Bhupesh Baghel continues to remain as the Chief Minister. It is because of him filling the Gandhi family’s coffers with public money,” Mr. Bhatia said while attacking the Congress over the Mahadev app scam case.

“The BJP says ‘Har Har Mahadev’ [in praise of God Shiva] while Bhupesh Baghel says ‘Ghar Ghar Mahadev app’,” he alleged. “The people of Chhattisgarh have made up their mind to teach a lesson to a corrupt Baghel in these elections,” he said.

Polling for elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly is being conducted in two phases, the first phase was completed on November 7 and the second will be held on Friday.